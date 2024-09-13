Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $146.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Lesaka Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Lesaka Technologies stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. Lesaka Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lesaka Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 71,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $330,947.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,268.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,217 shares of company stock valued at $496,322. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

