Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26,888.60

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $69.41 million and $26,888.60 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 161,780,842 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 161,771,914.64708093. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.42968832 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $11,401.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

