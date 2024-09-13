Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Charles J. Prober Sells 40,000 Shares

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,777.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Life360 Price Performance

LIF opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.83. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,488,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

