Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Charles J. Prober Sells 40,000 Shares

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,777.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Life360 Price Performance
LIF opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.83. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.
View Our Latest Analysis on LIF
Life360 Company Profile
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Life360
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.