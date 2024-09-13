LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LifeMD Price Performance

Shares of LFMDP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

