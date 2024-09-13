Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Light Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGSXY opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. Light has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

About Light

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

