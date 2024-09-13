Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Light Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LGSXY opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. Light has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.60.
About Light
