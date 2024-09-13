Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LMNR

Limoneira Price Performance

Limoneira Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $457.30 million, a P/E ratio of -195.31, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -230.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Limoneira by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 32.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Limoneira by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Limoneira by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Limoneira by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 211,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

(Get Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.