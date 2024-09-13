Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 855,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Linde were worth $375,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,676,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,744,033,000 after acquiring an additional 405,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,066,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,462,000 after purchasing an additional 138,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,893,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,470,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $467.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.49. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

