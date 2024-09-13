LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading 7.7% Higher

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. 9,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 26,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 277.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Free Report ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

