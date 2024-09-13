LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading 7.7% Higher

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. 9,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 26,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
LiveWire Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 277.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LiveWire Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.