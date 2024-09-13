Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.33 ($0.74).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 57.82 ($0.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.57. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 61.72 ($0.81).

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

