LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Cap Reaches $41.82 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $41.82 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

