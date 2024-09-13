Loopring (LRC) Market Cap Hits $169.84 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $169.84 million and $7.68 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.04 or 0.00262166 BTC.
About Loopring
Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,366,806,970 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.
Buying and Selling Loopring
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars.
