Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.61

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.61 and last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 4975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.51.

Los Andes Copper Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 33.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The firm has a market cap of C$245.02 million, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.91.

Get Los Andes Copper alerts:

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post 0.02975 earnings per share for the current year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.