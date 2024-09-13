Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $35.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lovesac

Lovesac Stock Up 0.7 %

LOVE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 214,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $399.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.90.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $132.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $442,990.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $4,328,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 774,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lovesac by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,872 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.