Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.00 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.010-1.260 EPS.

LOVE stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $132.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $442,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.



The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

