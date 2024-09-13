Luken Investment Analytics LLC Purchases 69,513 Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,513 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned 8.62% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Performance

HYBL opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

