Luken Investment Analytics LLC Purchases Shares of 157,245 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF makes up about 2.8% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned approximately 1.33% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,956,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 87.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EDIV stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $430.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

