Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after buying an additional 154,985 shares during the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $528,429,000 after purchasing an additional 82,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $791,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $445,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $260.14 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

