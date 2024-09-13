Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUG. Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.08.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$28.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.92. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$29.03. The stock has a market cap of C$6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 2.5546059 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 86.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total value of C$459,913.60. 58.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.