LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $3,686,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 221,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 772.9% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 20,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $3,607,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

