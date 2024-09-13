Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 21,642 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,878,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,376 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,664 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17,329.4% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,777 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,188,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 584,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 994,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 441,618 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

