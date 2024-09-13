Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,789 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SDVY opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

