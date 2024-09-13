Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $948,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

