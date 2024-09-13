Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

