Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 3,704 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,771,000 after purchasing an additional 764,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,815,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,923.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after acquiring an additional 232,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 854.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 200,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VDC stock opened at $218.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $220.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.59.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.