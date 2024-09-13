Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 774 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,479,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

