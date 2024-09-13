Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.59 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

