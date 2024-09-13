Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Down 84.6% in August

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mandalay Resources Price Performance
MNDJF stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.34. 22,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.63. Mandalay Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.49.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
