Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Down 84.6% in August

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mandalay Resources Price Performance

MNDJF stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.34. 22,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.63. Mandalay Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.49.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits, as well as other base metal. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 1,219 hectares located in Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine covering an area of 12,949 located in Skelleftea, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.