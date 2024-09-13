Manitex International’s (MNTX) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.80 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.75. Manitex International has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $9.16.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Manitex International had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $76.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Manitex International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Manitex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 20.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

