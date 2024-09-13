Manta Network Price Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $269.64 million and approximately $14.34 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manta Network has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Manta Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.04 or 0.00262166 BTC.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 379,044,831.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.67521174 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $11,106,961.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.