MARBLEX Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $50.95 million and $1.08 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,002,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,789,753 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,002,898 with 136,789,753.0980205 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.37071822 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,138,988.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars.

