MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $44.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

HZO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HZO

MarineMax Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HZO opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $757.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 179,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 342.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.