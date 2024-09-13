Marlowe (LON:MRL) Shares Up 5.8%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 470 ($6.15) and last traded at GBX 455 ($5.95). 777,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 583,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.62).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.02) target price on shares of Marlowe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Marlowe Company Profile
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.
