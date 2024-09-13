Mars Acquisition (NASDAQ:MARX) vs. KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Critical Contrast

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) and Mars Acquisition (NASDAQ:MARX – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares KONE Oyj and Mars Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 8.97% 39.49% 11.41% Mars Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KONE Oyj and Mars Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.85 billion 2.45 $1.00 billion $0.99 27.76 Mars Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Mars Acquisition.

74.0% of Mars Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Mars Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mars Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KONE Oyj and Mars Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mars Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Mars Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About Mars Acquisition

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market. Mars Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

