Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $515.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $542.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.22. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.