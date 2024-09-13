Martin Robert Ferron Purchases 3,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.15 per share, with a total value of C$72,460.80.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 7,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.70 per share, with a total value of C$165,900.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 12,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.45 per share, with a total value of C$317,400.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$23.59 and a 12 month high of C$34.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$655.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of C$276.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.0581395 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NOA

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.