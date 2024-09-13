Mary T. Szela Buys 5,000 Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Stock

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Mary T. Szela acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $24,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TLSI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.14. 27,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,791. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLSI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 110,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TLSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

