Matrix Service’s (MTRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 282,086 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Matrix Service by 92.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 147,942 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 65,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 121,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 50,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

