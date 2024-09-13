McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $301.00 at Citigroup

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $275.00 to $301.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCD. TD Cowen lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $4.18 on Friday, hitting $296.53. 2,178,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,072. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $212.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

