Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 8,566 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Boston Scientific by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,360 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,897,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $83.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

