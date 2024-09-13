Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $161.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.17 and its 200 day moving average is $180.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

