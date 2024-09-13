Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $257.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.75 and its 200 day moving average is $314.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.09, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

