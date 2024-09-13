Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 196,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,118,000 after purchasing an additional 431,089 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,340,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 111,197 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

NYSE FAF opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $66.11.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

