Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 4,293.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 60.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 45,552.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 50.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 44.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 72,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $110.94 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average is $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,655. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.