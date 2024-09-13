Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1,162.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $391.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $403.05.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.89.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

