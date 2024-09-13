Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.