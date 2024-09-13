Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,015 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,015 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.2% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $164.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $185.16. The company has a market cap of $766.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

