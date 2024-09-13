Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,633 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,633 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.83 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.31.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

