MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEIP. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of MEI Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Laidlaw downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.06 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

