Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Mercari Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

About Mercari

Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

