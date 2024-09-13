Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.
Mercari Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.
About Mercari
Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mercari
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.