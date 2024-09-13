Metal Price Hits $0.93 on Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $61.85 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official website for Metal is metall2.com. Metal’s official message board is metall2.com/news.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

